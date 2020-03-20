Zilla panchayat polls in Goa postponed by two days

Panaji: Zilla Panchayat elections in the state, scheduled for March 22, have been postponed by two days due to Janata curfew, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. The polls will now take place on March 24.

The decision was taken after the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with the state officials yesterday.

“Respecting the appeal made by Honourable Prime Minister for ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22, 2020 and in the interest of wider participation of the electorate in the Zilla Panchayat elections, the state government in consultation with the State Election Commission has decided to postpone the Zilla Panchayat polling date to March 24, 2020,” he said while speaking to ANI in Panaji.

While addressing the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Our experience of Janata Curfew will help us chart the way ahead for tackling coronavirus in India,” he had said.

Source: ANI

