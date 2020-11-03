Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in Super Over in epic 3rd ODI

Rawalpindi, Nov 3 : Zimbabwe on Tuesday beat Pakistan in a Super Over tie-breaker in an epic third One-day International that featured a century and a five-wicket haul each from both sides.

Zimbabwe allowed Pakistan to score just two runs in their Super Over after the hosts reached 278/9 wickets in 50 overs in response to the visitors’ 278/6 wickets in 50 overs. Sikandar Raza won the match with a four off the third ball of their Super Over.

Pakistan won the series 2-1 on account of their victories in the previous two matches.

Earlier, Zimbabwe fought back from 22/3 wickets in the eighth over thanks to Sean Williams’ unbeaten 118. He shared an 88-run stand for the fourth wicket with Brendan Taylor, a 75-run stand for the fifth wicket with Wesley Madhevere and a 96-run stand with Raza. Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, 20, picked five wickets and gave just 26 runs in his 10 overs.

Pakistan seemed slipping to defeat until captain Babar Azam found able support in the lower middle order. He first shared a 63-run stand with Khusdil Shah for the sixth wicket and then put up 100 runs for the seventh wicket with Wahab Riaz. Babar was dismissed off the last ball of the penultimate over with a run-a-ball 125 after which Muhammad Musa saw the hosts through to the Super Over.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani won Player of the Match award for his figures of 5/49, providing the wickets of Khushdil, Wahab, Babar, and Imam-ul-Haq. He dismissed Shaheen Afridi and Babar off consecutive deliveries in the last balls of the 49th over.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 278/6 wkts in 50 overs (Sean Williams 118 not out, Brendan Taylor 56; Mohammad Hasnain 5/26) lost to Pakistan 278/9 wkts in 50 overs (Babar Azam 125, Wahab Riaz 52; Blessing Muzarabani 5/49) in Super Over

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.