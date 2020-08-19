Zimbabwe reports six new COVID-19 deaths, toll now 141

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 4:00 pm IST
Zimbabwe reports six new COVID-19 deaths, toll now 141

Harare, Aug 19 : Zimbabwe has reported six more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the country’s death toll to 141, health officials said on Wednesday.

All the six deaths were reported from Harare on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care on Wednesday morning reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country’s tally to 5,378, Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 67 of the new cases are local infections and three are citizens who have returned from Botswana, the Ministry said.

READ:  Preity hones shooting skills under ‘John Wick’ trainer

At least 257 patients were discharged on Tuesday, raising the total recoveries to 4,105, with active cases at 1,132.

The Zimbabwe government on Tuesday reviewed curfew provisions and extended business operating hours to allow for greater convenience for the public.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close