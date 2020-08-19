Zimbabwe reports six new COVID-19 deaths, toll now 141

Harare, Aug 19 : Zimbabwe has reported six more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the country’s death toll to 141, health officials said on Wednesday.

All the six deaths were reported from Harare on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care on Wednesday morning reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country’s tally to 5,378, Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 67 of the new cases are local infections and three are citizens who have returned from Botswana, the Ministry said.

At least 257 patients were discharged on Tuesday, raising the total recoveries to 4,105, with active cases at 1,132.

The Zimbabwe government on Tuesday reviewed curfew provisions and extended business operating hours to allow for greater convenience for the public.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.