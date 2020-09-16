Zimbabwe’s national airline resumes domestic, regional flights

Harare, Sep 16 : National airline Air Zimbabwe on Wednesday announced that it will be resuming flight operations on its domestic and regional routes with effect from September 23 and October 3 respectively, as nations open up the skies for domestic and international travel.

The airline had suspended all flights late March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, except a few international ones to repatriate Zimbabweans and other nationals who had been stranded abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Zimbabwe government has over the past few weeks been relaxing Covid-19 regulations, including re-opening the tourism sector for which the airline industry is a major player.

Domestic routes to be serviced are Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, with flights between Zimbabwe and Tanzania initially operating every Tuesday and Saturday with an additional frequency expected towards the end of the year, the airline said in a statement.

It said the airline still awaits confirmation of the opening of South African airspace and airports.

Air Zimbabwe added that it would publish guidelines issued by the ministry of health, the World Health Organization, and IATA for air travel from time to time.

Source: IANS

