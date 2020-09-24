Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests COVID positive

Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the coronavirus, AC Milan confirmed on Thursday.

Milan players underwent tests on Wednesday after defender L o Duarte was found to be infected following tests the previous day.

Second round of swab tests

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bod /Glimt, Milan said in a statement.

The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.

Ibrahimovic to miss Europa League

Ibrahimovic will miss the Europa League match against the Norwegian side as well as Sunday’s Serie A match at Crotone.

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

Source: PTI