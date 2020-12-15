Zoa Morani excited to share screen space with Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai, Dec 15 : Actress Zoa Morani shares screen space with Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha in the upcoming Reema Kagti web series, Fallen. She says the perception of getting overshadowed by a star has changed with time.

“In new-age storytelling, every charecter gets its due in the story. Nowadays the tags of ‘hero’, ‘heroine’, and ‘character actor’ are irrelevant. These days, to resonate, in the mind of the people, I realised that I need one scene! I may not have worked a lot or delivered a lot of superhit big budget films, but whatever work I have done in the past — in ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ or ‘Bhaag Johnny’ — I played the main lead. But now I have matured enough to understand that instead of chasing the tag of ‘leading lady’ in a film, I want to be remembered for my charecters,” Zoa said.

Fallen also features Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

About the show and her role, Zoa told IANS: “I cannot give away a details. All I can say that the story is set in Rajasthan and my character is very different from whatever I played so far on-screen. In fact, with this one, I am really tapping into the frame of mind of a character I have never explored before. Fullfledged shoot will start in January. This will be the web debut of Sonakshi and I share screen space with her for the first time.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.