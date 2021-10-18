Zohra destitute home continues to aid women, destitute children

Bengaluru: Zohra Destitute Home for Girls in Gulbarga, Karnataka has supported many orphans with their higher education by aiding them in medicine, engineering, degree, journalism, and other allied fields.

Two destitute girls have secured government seats in MBBS and since then have been employed in rural areas as doctors on behalf of the government. Zohra trust has made education more accessible to orphans for over 40 years.

Zohra Home run by the Zohra Women and Children Charitable Welfare Trust was set up by Mohammed Nasir Ali and a group of social workers in 1979 on the Old Jewargi Road in Gulbarga. It is located on half an acre plot of land and can accommodate 250 girl inmates in its 60 room facility. The entire home is looked after by a single warden and four cooks man the kitchen.

The trust was set up with an initial contribution of Rs 100 from each of the seven trustees and in the year 1979 it started functioning with eight girls. Currently, the trust houses over 270 girls.

Speaking to Siasat.com, President of the trust Mohammed Azam Ali said, “One of the orphan girls who have been admitted in our destitute home in the year 1995, has become the headmistress of our Zohra Kannada Medium School.”

According to Azam Ali, 25 girls have completed diplomas in engineering, four girls have completed bachelor in engineering, two girls have completed their bachelor’s degrees in architecture and have secured jobs.

One of the orphans, Amreen has been taken care of by the trust since she was six years old after her father’s demise and is the first girl from the orphanage to become a doctor and work as a medical officer.

”Zohra orphanage looks after me and my four siblings and tends to our needs like food, clothing, education, medical treatment,” Amreen told Siasat.com.

Other achievements by Zohra Women and Children Welfare Charitable Trust

In the year 1995, the trust started industrial training center for girls.

In the year 1997, the trust started a primary school in Kannada medium for girls and later established a high school both of which are recognised by state government.

Zohra Kannada medium School

In the year 2004 the trust has started Zohra minority girls hostel for 150 girls.

In the year 20212-2013, the trust started a working women hostel and so far 600 have been benefitted.

In the year 2016 the trust has constructed one marriage hall for the poor.

The trust has so far conducted the marriage of 122 destitute girls.

The trust have also started basic education, tailoring and toy-making centers for girls from villages by providing them with food and accomodation and Quran learning.