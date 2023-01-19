Zomaland, the greatest food carnival of Hyderabad is back

Hyderabad: Zomato’s food and entertainment carnival ‘Zomaland’ is back in Hyderabad with a wide range of culinary delights and fun activities.

With an impressive and wide range of food vendors, including some of the city’s most popular eateries and food trucks, Zomaland Food carnival is a must-attend and exciting event for anyone who loves to explore new flavours.

Foodies from Hyderabad are invited to taste the variety of delectable foods and drinks. So, be ready to have a gourmet meal in this two day long carnival. City’s popular food bloggers are terming it as ‘The Greatest Food Carnival’ of Hyderabad.

The two day food carnival will start on 21st of January at the GMR Arena Shamshabad. Besides food options, one can enjoy fun games and performances of a fantastic artist line-up here.

Popular artists including King, Anuv Jain, The Yellow Diary, Rahul Dua, Dikshant, Zaeden, and others will perform in the fete.

You can have a variety of fun activities at an affordable price and you can enjoy almost all the fun games which you usually enjoy in any other fete or event. Check out the event’s Instagram page for more updates.

Zomaland Ticket Prices

The ticket prices start from Rs 699 to Rs 1999 for general and VIP’s respectively. You can book your tickets online on the Zomato and Paytm Insider applications.