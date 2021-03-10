Zomato delivery boy punches woman in argument over delayed order

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based content creator and make-up artist alleged that she was assaulted by a Zomato delivery executive on March 9 after an argument over a delayed food delivery order.

The incident happened on Tuesday and the matter came to light on Wednesday when the woman shared a video on social media detailing the sequence of events.

The woman, Hitesha Chandranee, alleged that the Zomato delivery executive “barged” into her home and “attacked” her.

Hitesha said in her video, “The Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don’t usually open the door because of Shushi [her pet dog] and I opened the door a little and through the small slit I asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato’s customer support.”

“I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ So, it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, that is when he entered my home and punched me in my face.” she added.

Responding to her post, Zomato replied, “Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can’t emphasize how sorry we are, rest assured we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

