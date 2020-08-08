Zomato introduces ‘period leave’ for employees

New Delhi: Indian food delivery company Zomato on Saturday instituted a policy which would give it’s female employees up to 10 days of menstrual leave per year, as part of an effort to combat what it said was stigma around the issue.

Zomato is the most high profile organisation in India where menstruation is still taboo to some.

“There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave,” Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said in an email to staff on Saturday.

“You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day.”

Founded in 2008, Zomato is a restaurant aggregator and food delivery company. The company has more than 5,000 employees.

In 2018, India’s Supreme Court overturned a decades-long ban on women of menstrual age entering the Sabarimala temple in the southern state of Kerala, leading to a nationwide debate about women’s rights.