Zomato’s IPO to open on July 14; price band fixed at Rs 72-76

New Delhi: Zomato Ltd will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 14, and will close it on July 16.

A company statement said that the price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 72 to Rs 76 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 195 equity shares and in multiples of 195 equity shares thereafter.

The IPO consists of fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 9,000 crore (fresh issue) and an offer for sale by Info Edge (India) Ltd aggregating up to Rs 375 crore (offer for sale).

This offer includes a reservation of up to 65 lakh equity shares for purchase by eligible employees, on a proportionate basis and such portion not exceeding 5 per cent of the post offer equity share capital of the company.

The company may, in consultation with the selling shareholder and the managers, allocate up to 60 per cent of the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion to anchor investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, out of which one-third shall be available for allocation to domestic mutual funds only.

Further, 5 per cent of the QIB Portion (excluding the Anchor Investor Portion) shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to mutual funds only, and the remainder of the QIB portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB bidders other than anchor investors, including mutual funds, subject to valid bids being received at or above the offer price.

However, if the aggregate demand from mutual funds is less than 5 per cent of the QIB portion, the balance equity shares available for allocation in the mutual fund portion will be added to the remaining QIB portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd are the global co-ordinators and the book running lead managers (GCBRLMs) to the issue.

BofA Securities India Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd are the book running lead managers (BRLMs) to the offer.