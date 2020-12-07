Zombie Reddy: Teaser of Tollywood’s first ever Zombie film released

Mumbai: Tollywood filmmakers are coming up with various unique stories everyday to add more spices to genres. Many of them are even making films on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the world during it. Then there are those that are taking it a notch higher by turning the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape. One such latest addition to that list is Tollywood’s Zombie Reddy.

Zombie Reddy is written and directed by Prasanth Varma. It stars young stars Teja Sajja, Anandhi and Daksha Nagarkar in the lead roles. Zombie Reddy’s technical crew consists of Anith for cinematography, Sri Nagendra Tangala for art direction, Sai Babu for editing and Mark K Robin for music. It is bankrolled by Raj Shekar Varma under his banner Apple Tree Studios.

The teaser Zombie Reddy was launched by south India superstar Samantha Akkineni on Saturday. Launching the teaser, Samantha wrote, “This looks like so much fun!!”

Actor Teja Sajja shared the teaser of his upcoming Tollywood film Zombie Reddy and thanked Samantha for launching it. He wrote, “#ZombieReddy first bite! Thank you @Samanthaprabhu2 garu for launching this. Dont miss the madness. Do let us know how you liked it with #zombiereddy We are listening!”

The story of the post-apocalyptic thriller, Zombie Reddy is reportedly set in Kurnool and shows events that take place after the spread of the coronavirus.

The teaser begins with a pretty ominous voice talking about men, monsters, and gods. Then the visuals kick in and right off the bat… we see a bat. Then there’s a shot of COVID written on a wall. Then there’s a shot of a COVID vaccine. Then there are some freaky shots of a person in a PPE suit probably working on it after which the zombie outbreak begins.

Anandhi can be seen holding trishul, Teja Sajja’s character swinging a mace i.e. two of the most impractical weapons that should be used against zombies. Daksha Nagarka can be seen flaunting a gun. And that’s all the story of Zombie Reddy is about!

The tagline at Zombie Reddy teaser’s end, ‘Corona was just the beginning’, promises a dark thriller. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2021.