Zoo officials increase search efforts for missing leopard

Nehru Zoo Park Rescue Team and Forest department officers in search of leopard escaped in farmland in Mylardevpalli district on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Photos and videos of a leopard resting casually on NH-7 at Mylardevpalli district of Telangana have surfaced on Thursday. On the alert given by the locals, the Zoo Park Rescue team has arrived and efforts are being put to safely rescue the wild animal.

The leopard escaped to a private farmhouse, Zoo rescue team, and the forest department secured the premises to capture the feline. Viral Photo

Upon receiving information the Zoo Park Rescue Team headed by Dr. M.A. Hakeem, Dy. Director (Vet) along with rescue team from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad have then proceeded to Mylardevpalli area on the National Highway No. 7, stating that a Panther was resting under the Bridge.

The officials inquired and the witness stated that the wild animal was spotted by a motorist later animal jumped into the nearby private farm house near Budvel Railway Station.

The Zoo officials said, “We have secured the premises to capture the feline and search operation is under process, trap cages have also been placed in the site.”

N. Kshitija, I.F.S, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, A. Nagamani, Dy. Curator, visited the Panther operation area and took stock of the situation.

A similar incident took place earliet when a nocturnal Indian Civet wandered into the Fateh Darwaza in the Golconda area near Noorani Masjid, the locals alerted the forest officers and rescue team was sent out at 2 am in the morning.

An Asian Pal Civet that was caught at Golconda Fort area near Fateh Darwaza was rescued by the city’s rescue team of Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

The rescue team headed by Dr, Syed Asadullah, Veterinary Asst. Surgeon of Nehru Zoological Park, rushed to the spot at Golconda area for a rescue operation where a Black Panther is reported roaming on the roof of the local residential area in Fateh Darwaza near Noorani Masjid.

The team rescued the animal which was identified as an Asian Palm Civet. The animal is shifted to Zoo Park and the health condition of the animal is stable and well informed Zoo officials.

