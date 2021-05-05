Zoo parks closed in Andhra Pradesh

Amravati: In view of the alarming rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, the forests department of the Andhra Pradesh Government has announced to close all the zoo parks in the state.

Orders have also been passed in this regard. Along with the zoo parks, the Aqua Tourism Center and Aqua Parks have also been ordered to close.

The forest department officials have issued special instructions for the safety of the animals in the zoo parks.

It has to be noted that with the rampant rise of COVID-19 cases, the government had placed a curfew in the state from 12 noon to 6 am the next day.