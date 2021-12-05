Zoom likely to pay $25 to users as part of class-action settlement

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 5th December 2021
Zoom Cloud Meetings is a proprietary video teleconferencing software program developed by Zoom Video Communications.

San Francisco: Video conferencing platform Zoom has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over alleged privacy and security issues, media reports say.

If a user used the app before July, then they could be eligible to receive money as a result, reports The Verge.

The company has agreed to pay $85 million while continuing to deny the allegations and any liability.

There are two groups eligible to file a claim. If a user paid for a Zoom Meetings App subscription between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021, they can file a claim for $25 or 15 per cent of what they paid for that subscription (excluding optional add-ons).

The second bucket is if users are not eligible for the first group but they “registered, used, opened or downloaded the Zoom Meeting App” between March 30, 2016 and July 30, 2021, users can file a claim for $15.

However, if a user has only used Zoom with an “Enterprise-Level Account” or a government account, they are excluded from the settlement.

Claims must be submitted by March 5, 2022. Users can file a claim online or by mailing a completed claim form, the report said.

However, payment amounts “may increase or decrease” depending on how many people submit claims, according to the settlement’s website.

The settlement has been preliminarily approved by the court, and a final approval hearing is scheduled for April 7, 2022.

