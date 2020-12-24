Zoom planning its own email service, calendar app: Report

New Delhi, Dec 24 : After cementing its position in the video calling market amid the pandemic, Zoom is now planning to develop an email service and release it next year, along with working on a calendar application, to take on giants like Google and Microsoft, the media reported.

According to a report in The Information citing people with direct knowledge of the matter, Zoom Video Communications has begun developing a web email service and “might offer a very early version of the product to some customers next year”.

“The company also is looking into building a calendar application”.

Zoom did not comment on the report.

The company has had a blockbuster year, with its stock price rising more than 500 per cent owing to the unprecedented surge in remote work and learning.

Zoom’s major competitors are videoconferencing platforms bundled as part of comprehensive enterprise app suites.

The two big players are Microsoft with its Office 365 platform and Google with its competing Workspace bundle.

“Both of those platforms offer calendar, email, and videoconferencing products, so it makes sense Zoom would look to email and calendar to try to round out its offerings and make Zoom less of single-purpose platform,” reports The Verge.

Riding on the pandemic-driven remote work and learning, Zoom quadrupled its quarterly revenue, registering $777.2 million in its third fiscal quarter that ended on October 31 — up 367 per cent (year-on-year).

The company had approximately 433,700 subscribers with more than 10 employees, up from 370,200 last quarter. The number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in revenue went to 1,289 — up 136 per cent from last year.

In October, Zoom made its new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature available to users globally, free and paid, for meetings with up to 200 participants.

