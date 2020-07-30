Zoom speeds up hiring DevOps engineers, IT personnel in India

From January to April 2020, Zoom said it has seen 6,700 per cent growth in free user sign-ups in India.

Posted By News Desk Published: 30th July 2020 1:53 pm IST
Zoom Launches Zoom For Home

New Delhi: As part of its commitment to expand and innovate further in India, US-based video meet app Zoom is fast recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, security and business operations personnel in the country.

Zoom, which has an office in Mumbai and data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad, recently announced to open a technology centre in Bengaluru.

“We are excited to hire key talent. Employees will work from home until it is safe to move into the new facility,” Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Engineering and Products at Zoom, said in a blog post on Wednesday.

“We continue to invest significantly in supporting global audiences, and India will play a critical role in that growth and innovation”

he added.

Last week, Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, said in a statement that they are proud to provide services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We plan to hire key employees for the technology centre over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth.”

Zoom is currently supporting various organisations like Teach for India, IMS Learning Resources Private Limited, IFFCO and the CyberPeace Foundation.

From January to April 2020, Zoom said it has seen 6,700 per cent growth in free user sign-ups in India.

Source: IANS



Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close