Zoya Akhtar’s witty reply to trolls

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 9:46 pm IST
Zoya Akhtar's witty reply to trolls

Mumbai, Sep 9 : Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has a hilarious response to social media users who trolled her for supporting Rhea Chakraborty.

Taking to Instagram Story, Zoya asked trollers to boycott her social media pages before boycotting her films.

“Troll: I am unfollowing you.
Me: Yay.
Troll: I am going to boycott your film.
Me: First boycott my page,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Apart from Zoya, several other celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Shibani Dandekar were called out by a section of social media users for their support for Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

After Rhea’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), several members from film industry have been seen demanding justice for Rhea as they posted a quote on “patriarchy” that was printed on her T-shirt at the time of arrest.

READ:  SC to Centre: Consider not charging interest on interest during moratorium

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let smash the patriarchy me and you,” the posts read.

Zoya also uploaded the viral quote on her Instagram account.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close