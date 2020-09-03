ZTE launches world’s first under-display camera smartphone

The ZTE Axon 20 5G offers a 32MP under-display selfie camera

By News Desk 1 Updated: 3rd September 2020 11:11 am IST
zte

Beijing: Chinese telecom company ZTE has launched a new smartphone called Axon 20 5G that has a camera beneath the display.

The smartphone will be available in three storage variants, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G offers a 32MP under-display selfie camera.

The quad-rear camera includes a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP lens, 2MP tertiary sensor, and lastly a 2MP camera.

The device is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is also an additional storage expansion option via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

For connectivity options, the ZTE Axon 20 5G supports:

  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • 4G
  • 5G GPS
  • NFC
  • a USB Type-C port for charging.

The phone packs a 4220mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and 30W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 60 per cent in 30 minutes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

