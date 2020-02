Zubair, who was thought to be dead due to mob attack is recovering from injuries.

New Delhi: Mohammad Zubair, a resident of Chand Bagh was brutally beaten up by a mob during the North-East Delhi riots over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Zubair, who was thought to be dead, has surprisingly recovered from injuries and has started narrating his ordeal to different media channels.

The Guardian took his video interview: