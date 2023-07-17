Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil: Musk

San Francisco: Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Monday said that Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is “really burning” the “midnight oil.”

When a user tweeted, “BREAKING: After forgetting about his app for a week the CEO of that other app has finally made a post.”

Also Read Twitter to soon share ad revenue from profile page views: Musk

Musk replied, “He’s really burning the midnight oil lol.”

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.

Threads already crossed 150 million user sign-ups.

Tesla CEO on Sunday said that Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to care about his new product.

Earlier, in response to a tweet about Meta CEO’s investment in the Metaverse, Musk said, “Censorship pays them well.”

On the other hand, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey shared that Zuckerberg requested to follow him on Threads, and wrote, “Too soon b.”

Meanwhile, in response to a user’s tweet about low engagement on the platform, Musk said, “We’re trying hard to stop bots and trolls on this platform, so that may be part of the reason.”

When another user posted that Twitter will introduce “Profile Viewers” similar to LinkedIn which would allow users to see who visited their profiles in the last 24 hours.

The Twitter-owner replied, “Not happening”.

“If I follow an account & they keep posting about it, they will be unfollowed,” he posted.