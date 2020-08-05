1.5 crore worth stolen bikes seized from 3 gangs

Hyderabad: Karkhana police of North Zone apprehended as many as 15 motorcycle offenders belonging to three gangs for their alleged involvement in a series of vehicle lifting. However the police have recovered 77 two-wheelers all worth 1.5 crores from their possession.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad , Anjani Kumar on Wednesday told that the gangs were stealing vehicles in the and around Hyderabad city. The Commissioner said two employees of a Hyderabad parcel service at Begum Bazaar helped the gang in shifting the stolen vehicles to Nizamabad.

He said after the strenuous efforts of Karkhana police Inspector P Madhukar Swamy, the offenders were located with the help of CCTVs and later apprehended 15 offenders and recovered stolen vehicles 1.5 worth.