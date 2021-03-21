1 killed, 3 injured in explosion in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan

Published: 21st March 2021
Tehran: One person was killed, three other suffered injuries in an explosion in Saravan city of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan Province, IRNA reported. 

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corp (IRGC) has announced that the terrorist explosion took place on Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. 

One of the injured was a woman. It is not clear which terror organisation was behind the attack. 

Sistan-Baluchestan is located along Iran’s border with Pakistan. It is among Iran’s poorest provinces and is rife with drug traffickers and separatist ethnic Baluch militants.

The region is majority Sunni Muslims, whereas Iran’s population is majority Shiite.

