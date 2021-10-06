1 killed as TSRTC bus falls off road after collision with car

Hyderabad: One person was killed and 11 injured when a TSRTC bus fell off the road after collision with a car in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Battupally in Manthani mandal when the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus collided with a car coming in the wrong direction.

Both the bus and car fell off the road. The car driver was killed while 11 bus passengers, including driver and conductor were injured. Three of them received grievous injuries. The injured were admitted to hospitals.

The bus, which was on its way from Bellampally to Hanamkonda, lost control after the collision with the car and both the vehicles fell into the roadside ditch.

According to eyewitnesses, the car driver was driving vehicle on the wrong side which led to the accident. The conductor said the car suddenly came on the right side and though the bus driver tried his best to avoid the collision, he could not control the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a police head constable was killed when a bike he was riding was hit by a truck at Kukatpally in Hyderabad. The accident occurred on Tuesday night.

Eshwaraiah was attached to the Shamshabad police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate.