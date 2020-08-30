1 killed in Portland as Trump supporters clash with protesters

Washington, Aug 30 : One person was shot and killed in Portland, the largest city in the US state of Oregon, after supporters of President Donald Trump’s clashed with anti-racism protesters, according to police.

The incident took place on Saturday at 8,46 p.m. as police officers “heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street”, Xinhua news agency quoted the Portland Police Bureau as saying in a statement.

It said police officers have secured the entire block at the crime scene and are investigating the shooting as a homicide, adding “no suspect information is being released at this time”.

“There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests,” it tweeted.

The US has witnessed massive protests against racism and police brutality after George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In his acceptance speech of the Republican Party’s nomination on Thursday night, Trump did not address the issue of racism, but instead touted job numbers for African-Americans and doubled down his support of law enforcement agencies.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.