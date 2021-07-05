1 million saplings in 1 hour: Telangana aims for world record

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge, an initiative of Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar to improve the green cover, on Sunday entered its fourth year with an attempt to plant one million saplings in one hour in Telangana’s Adilabad district to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The programme was organized on the occasion of TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna’s 58th birthday.

Santosh Kumar, Telangana’s Minister for Forests and Environment A. Indra Karan Reddy along with Jogu Ramanna witnessed active and enthusiastic participation from the general public in the massive programme. TRS members, MLAs, political leaders and others committed to saving the environment, participated in it.

During the event, 5 lakh saplings were planted through the Miyawaki model in the degenerated forest area spread over 200 acres in Durganagar of the Adilabad rural region. In a span of 60 minutes, two lakh saplings were planted in Adilabad Rural Bela Mandal. As many as 1.80 lakh saplings were planted in the urban region. Volunteers ensured the plantation of 1.20 lakh saplings on either side of the R&B road.

The programme was planned and successfully executed by dividing the entire region into 10 sectors where more than 30,000 TRS members and locals participated.

With this Green India Challenge hopes to find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, by breaking Turkey’s record of planting 303,000 saplings set in 2019.

The entire programme has been video recorded as per the norms and will be sent to Guinness Book World Records, said the organizers.

Santosh Kumar congratulated Jogu Ramanna for committing to this noble cause on his birthday and urged everyone to take care of the saplings. Speaking on the occasion, Indra Karan Reddy said that the pandemic made everyone realize the importance of safeguarding the environment and climate.

The representatives of Wonder Book of Records gave an appreciation certificate to the organizers after observing the plantations in the Durga Nagar region.

Jogu Ramanna thanked everyone for taking part in Green India Challenge and expressed his gratitude for making it a grand success. On this occasion, the MLA donated two ambulances to RIMS hospital.