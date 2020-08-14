1 million signature campaign for restoration of mosques launched

Hyderabad: After successfully holding One Million March against CAA and proposed NRC, Convenor Joint Action Committee (JAC) Mr Mushtaq Malik has announced one million signature campaign for restoration mosques demolished at secretariat premises for construction of new secretariat.

Mr Malik who is also the President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban appeals Muslims to rise above the political affiliation and join the campaign to build pressure on the government for construction of the two mosques at the same place.

The campaign has been launched today on Friday, August 14. Mr Malik said one month has passed since the two mosques have been demolished but no concrete statement has been issued by the government regarding their reconstruction. He revealed that the Committee for Restoration of Mosques has already been formed and forms for the signature campaign have already been sent to all the mosques of Telangana. He vehemently appealed all the Imams, Khateebs, administrative committees of the mosques, youth of the state and active members of various religious organisations to join the campaign.

Saying that the demolition of the two mosques is a shocker for Muslims, Malik appealed Muslims to rise above political differences and join hands with the Committee. He said after taking one million signatures the same will be submitted to chief minister and governor of Telangana, to make them aware of the opinion of large number of Muslims.

Mr Malik also revealed that the JAC is also mulling over taking legal course in this regard. He claimed that it is the unanimous opinion of all ulemas and religious scholars that the land of mosques cannot be used for other purposes hence mosques should be constructed at the same place.