1 month of Secretariat mosques demolition: TRS takes no action

By Afreen Pervez Published: 8th August 2020 8:58 am IST
Hyderabad: After one month of demolishing the historic mosques of the old Secretariat building, there is no action taken by the state so far. Despite rising anger among the Muslim community, TRS is heedless towards the violation of religious sentiments of people.

The demolition was started after the High court as well as the Supreme court had given a nod in the matter on July 7. The mosques’ workers said ‘the authorities did not let them enter the mosques to take religious books and prayer mats outside before their annihilation.’

Moreover, the Muazzin and Imaam of the mosques are still not allowed to enter the building. Waqf board was also not informed, the Siasat Daily Urdu reported .

Along with mosques, a temple was also dismantled, however, unlike mosques, all of its belongings and idols were cautiously preserved.

The two mosques were spread in 646.70 square yards. A temple inside the Secretariat was also taken down.


Opposition leaders from Congress had criticized the act, while the BJP leaders asked the Telangana CM to build another temple at exactly the same spot. Muslim leaders also showed their anger and said that they had considered the CM to be ‘secular’.

All India Majlis-e-ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned demolition of mosques and the temple calling for an arrest of the contractor.

