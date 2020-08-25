1 soldier killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan car explosion

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 25th August 2020 2:22 pm IST
1 soldier killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan car explosion

Kabul: A car bomb exploded in northern Balkh province killing at least one soldier and injuring six others on Tuesday, Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps, told Sputnik.

“At least one commando soldier was killed and six others were wounded in a car bomb close to the commando compound in Balkh district of Balkh province,” the commander said.

The blast occurred at around 9 am (local time), a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Interior said.

According to 1Tv broadcaster, one soldier died and about 40 people were injured — military and civilians.

Source: ANI
