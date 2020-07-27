10 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 27th July 2020 9:18 am IST
Beijing: The National Health Commission said on Monday that 10 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

There were 339 patients still being treated, including 21 in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether, 78,918 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Sunday, the report said.

As of Sunday, a total of 83,891 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

