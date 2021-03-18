10-day Afghan food and cultural fest to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will organize a 10-day Afghan food and cultural festival in the city starting April 1, at the Trident Hotel, Madhapur.

The festival is being held a token of recognition of the bilateral relations India and Afghanistan have enjoyed over the years and a gesture of appreciation of India’s role in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan post-Afghan war.

Through this festival, Afghanistan aims to “promote Afghan interests and Afghanistan-India mutual relationship in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala,” stated a press release from the consulate on Thursday.

As part of the festival, Afghanistan’s food, music, handlooms, arts & crafts and culture will be on full display. Apart from providing food aficionados with an opportunity to taste authentic Afghan cuisine, the festival is also set to have a lot of events specifically for businessmen.

The festival will host important trade meetings between buyers and sellers for various Afghan products like dry fruits, tea, handlooms etc. A workshop on India-Afghan trade relations is also scheduled, targeted towards Indian entrepreneurs.

B2B meetings for healthcare, pharmacy, agriculture and infrastructure are to be held for corporate players. The festival will also feature an event where Oscar award nominated Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi would interact with South Indian filmmakers and producers.

This festival is a step to strengthening India-Afghan relations, and also aims to promote cultural and trade exchanges between both nations, said the release.