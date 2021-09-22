10-day-long exhibition in Kuwait showcases India’s timeless heritage

Kuwait: To celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and India, the Kuwait arts association has inaugurated a ten-day-long exhibition titled ‘Glimpses of Timeless India’ by Indian artist Joice Sibi Thampuran, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on September 20, 2021.

The exhibition, showcasing 37 paintings, portrays the rich and vibrant cultural heritage and was jointly inaugurated by Kamel Abdul Jalil, Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), and Sibi George, India’s Ambassador to Kuwait, in the presence of Abdul Rasoul Salman and artist Joice Sibi.

Post the exhibition, a cultural party was held in large participation of all sectors of the state-society alongside members of the diplomatic corps and media fraternity, Indian people in Kuwait.

Indian ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George stressed the importance of this year 2021 which celebrates its 60th anniversary of its establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait and the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“I have traveled all across India. What influences me the most is my country’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage. As an artist, I also draw inspiration from our continuous civilization, which I see as ‘Timeless India’,” Joice Sibi, who is the spouse of Indian Ambassador Sibi George, quoted Kuwait Times.

Classical dance forms of India including Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, and Kathak were presented to showcased the rich cultural heritage of India.

Video recap of the Inauguration of Glimpses of Timeless India, an Art Exhibition by Ms. Joice Sibi organised by Kuwait Arts Association, and India-Kuwait Cultural Festival organized by the Embassy.



Exhibition is open, 20-30 Sep, 5-9pm. All friends of India in Kuwait are invited. pic.twitter.com/XEyoehatBz — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) September 21, 2021

Exhibition details

When: September 20 to September 30

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Kuwait Arts Association Hall, Hawalli

Location: Click here

Entry: Open to all vaccinated people