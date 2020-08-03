10 including 6 coronavirus positive patients escaped from RIMS

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Published: 3rd August 2020 7:34 am IST
RIMS

Adilabad: Six Coronavirus positive patients escaped from a hospital in Adilabad district of Telangana. The incident created panic among the officials and locals.

According to sources, 10 patients escaped on Saturday afternoon from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, 6 out of them were tested positive for Coronavirus. While the results of two persons were awaited, another two persons tested negative for the virus.

The incident has raised several questions regarding the treatment and facilities provided at RIMS hospital. The patients alleged that they were not being taken care of in the hospital and they are insulted by the doctors and Para-medical staff. Distraught over the negligence in carrying out treatment the patients escaped from the hospital.

Five patients are male while five are females. Two belonged to Indirapally mandal, one from Nizamabad, two from teachers colony Adilabad, one each from Khanapur, Kailash Nagar, Dwarka Nagar, Komarikunta.

Medical and police staff informed that three patients have been identified and two have been brought back to the hospital. Another patient has been permitted home isolation. RIMS Director told that search is on for the remaining patients.

Earlier, patients of RIMS had released a video alleging that they were not treated well in the hospital. They added that the hospital lacks medical care and other facilities.

Source: Siasat news
