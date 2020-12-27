10 murder cases solved with gangster’s arrest in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 27 : The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police on Sunday claimed to have cracked ten murder cases, committed over a span of ten years in Gurugram, with the arrest of a dreaded gangster Virender alias Binder Gurjar from Mumbai’s Taloja jail.

According to an official, the special team, taking action as per the directions of senior officers, arrested Binder Gurjar on production warrant for the murder of Ashok Kumar (25) in Gurugram, five years back.

Ashok was then the driver of Gurjar, when he was the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Councillor of ward no 19. He was later found dead in a Maruti Swift car parked on the Basai road in 2015.

Ashok was also a gangster. He was involved in over a dozen of murder cases, attempt to murder, robbery and others.

“During the 8 days remand period, Gurjar disclosed that he had shot dead Ashok and then he hatched a conspiracy against his rival gangster Sandeep Gadholi by falsely implicating him as the deceased’s brother. Gurjar was sent to a judicial custody on Saturday,” said Inspector Varun Dahiya, of the STF, Gurugram unit.

