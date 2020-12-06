10 opposition parties lend support to Dec 8 Bharat Bandh

News Desk 1Published: 7th December 2020 4:22 am IST
Chennai, Dec 6 : The DMK and its nine allies on Sunday gave a call to farmer, trader, trade union, government employee and other associations to make the December 8 Bharat Bandh called by the farmer unions a success.

In a joint statement issued here, the ten parties condemned the central government’s silence on the demands of the protesting farmers along the borders with Delhi against the three farm laws.

Farmers in large numbers are converging in along borders with Delhi with food stock for six months and their tractors, while the BJP-led Central government is delaying a decision in the guise of talks and is not agreeing for the farmer’s just demands, the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu said.

The ten parties are — DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, Congress, MMK, IJK and KNMNK.

Meanwhile Kamal Haasan’s MNM has sent a delegation to Delhi to lend their support to the farmer’s protest.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

