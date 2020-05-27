10 people test positive for COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Ten migrants workers who had recently returned from Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday, taking the total in the district to 35, officials said.

All of them have been shifted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital in Begrajpur, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said here.

The migrant workers were lodged at a quarantine centre in Kakroli after they returned from Tamil Nadu, the DM added.

Source: PTI

