10 photos that will prove Sana Khan is living dream in Maldives

Mumbai: Sana Khan, who is enjoying a blissful married life, keeps sharing her travel pictures on social media. She is currently enjoying her vacay with husband Mufti Anas Sayaid in Maldives. The former actress, who is an avid social media user, has been treating her fans with beautiful glimpses from her dreamy holiday on Instagram.

Recently, Sana shared a few pictures and video, where she can be seen soaking up the sun and enjoying poolside breakfast with hubby Anas. In the pictures, she can be seen sitting by the swimming pool with a tray full of scrumptious looking food. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Waking up to this beautiful view with floating breakfast is everyone’s dream. So loved it. Thank you Anas Saiyad.”

Sana Khan she dropped a ROFL video that features her enjoying herself in the swimming pool. She can be seen sitting on a swan shaped floating tube. In the video, Anas Saiyad was heard asking Sana if she was enjoying herself. Sana replied, “Yes, I am loving it” and then fell into the pool. In the caption, she wrote, “Timing toh dekho mere fall ki 😂😂 Allah ki kudrat pe 🤣🤣🤣 It’s super windy so it’s very tough to balance 🙈.”

In October last year, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. She later tied knot with Anas Sayied in an intimate ceremony in Surat on November 22, 2020.