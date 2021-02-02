10 senior IAS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow, Feb 2 : The Yogi Adityanath government has transferred ten senior IAS officers.

The late-night administrative reshuffle on Monday included the transfer of additional chief secretary, Power Department, Arvind Kumar.

Kumar had been at loggerheads with state power minister Shrikant Sharma who had even tweeted his displeasure in this regard.

Arvind Kumar has now been posted in the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, an official spokesman said.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Finance, Sanjiv Kumar Mittal has been sent to the State Tax department in the same capacity, while ACS Vocational Education S.Radha Mohan shifted to Finance in his place.

The change in the finance department comes barely a fortnight before the annual budget is to be tabled in the state Assembly.

In another surprise development, ACS Medical Education Rajnish Dubey has been made the ACS Urban Development department.

Principal Secretary Medical Health, Alok Kumar has been sent to Medical Education in the same capacity.

This team of officers had been working through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Power, M. Devraj has been made Chairman and MD of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari has been given the additional charge of Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, the spokesman added.

