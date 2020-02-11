10-yr-old Hyderabadi boy wins TS Karate Championship 2020

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The students of A3 fitness kickboxing & mix martial arts academy have achieved accolades for Telangana by winning 6th Telangana State Karate Championship 2020 held at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (KVB) Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda.

Two students of this academy won 1st gold medal in the karate championship. A 10-year-old Mohammed Aatif Hussain student of class 4 won 1st gold medal in -23 kg weight category and Prathna Rajput who is 12-year-old has secured 1st gold medal in female Kumite weight category.

Out of 100 candidates who participated from Telangana in the championship, two students of the academy will be representing Telangana State at national karate championship going to be held in Delhi.

They defeated over 50 participants from across Telangana and excelled in the Karate Championship and emerged victorious.

All masters of the academy are always there with young talent to guide them so that they can achieve many more medals in future says Master, Mohammed Fareed Uddin.

SIASAT NEWS