10-yr-old steals Rs 10 lakh in 30 seconds

Indore: A 10-year-old boy comfortably carried out a bank theft of Rs 10 lakh in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district.

CCTV footage shows the boy, dressed in rags, walk into the cooperative bank at 11am and enter a cashier cubicle. Customers standing in queue in front of the same counter and the staff working in same area couldn’t notice any strange movement as the boy was small enough to hide behind the desk.

Like a wand he dropped bundles of notes into a bag and walked out unchallenged. He completed the task in 30 seconds. Bank got alerted only when he tried to run upon reaching the exit. The bank guard ran after him.

Police have discovered from CCTV footage that the boy was being directed by a man in his 20s, who lingered inside the bank for around 30 minutes. As soon as he saw a cashier get up from his seat and move into another room, he signalled the minor, who was standing outside. The 10-yr-old ran in, stole two bundles of Rs 500 notes kept on the counter, and fled, reported the Times of India.

“The minor was short, so people standing in front of the cash counter couldnt see him stealing the money,” Neemuch SP Manoj Rai said. Forensic experts have investigated the crime scene.

CCTV footage outside the bank shows that the man and boy ran in different directions. “Several suspects have been detained. Some people who have roadside stalls in the area have been called in for questioning. The private security guard is also being interrogated,” said Jawad police station in-charge OP Mishra.

Police believe a gang plotted a plan and took on the minor to commit the crime.