By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 10:59 pm IST
100-year-old Assam woman beats Covid-19

Guwahati, Sep 16 : A 100-year-old woman has been discharged from a hospital here after recovering from Covid-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

Health officials said that Mai Handique, a boarder of a Guwahati-based old-age home, had undergone treatment for coronavirus for the past few weeks at the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) here.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet: “Steely resolve of 100-year-old Mai Handique is monumental. With brilliant support from doctors at MMCH, she defeated coronavirus, giving us a lesson in having right will power.

“As she gets back to Mother’s Old Age Home, Hatigaon, Guwahati, I join my team in wishing her the best.”

Coronavirus cases have gone up to 1,46,575 in Assam, including 1,16,900 recoveries and 492 deaths.

Assam’s recovery and fatality rates are now 79.80 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

The total number of samples tested in the state so far is 27,82,807.

According to the health officials, 930 recovered patients have so far donated plasma in five medical colleges of the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

