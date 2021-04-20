1,000-bed Covid facility to come up in BHU stadium

Varanasi: A 1,000-bed facility will be developed at the Banaras Hindu University’s sports stadium with the help of the DRDO.

This facility is likely to become functional in a fortnight.

The decision for this was taken in view of the increasing number of Covid patients in the holy city at a meeting chaired by MLC A.K. Sharma on Monday.

The officials said that work will be done under the direction of the DRDO round-the- clock to erect giant German hangers at the BHU sports ground within 14 days.

These giant tents will be equipped with all basic and modern facilities including power, water supply lines, sewage line, oxygen supply system, pharmacy, mortuary and others.

Officials have asked the BHU to provide the data of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians at the earliest, in order to make all the necessary arrangements for manpower that will be required to operate the proposed Covid facility.