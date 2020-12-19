1,026 new cases mount Gujarat’s Covid tally to 2,34,289

Gandhinagar, Dec 20 : Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,026 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally to 2,34,289 while seven more deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the state’s Covid death toll to 4,227.

On a positive note, a total of 1,252 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,17,935.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 12,127, of which the condition of 12,064 is stable, whereas 63 critical patients are on ventilator support.

The state tested 54,365 samples in the last 24 hours, of which 1,026 returned positive.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases at 220, followed by Surat (166), Vadodara (142), Rajkot (128), Gandhinagar (42), Kutch (38), Mahesana (32), Jamnagar (26), Panchmahals (23), Kheda (19), Junagadh (18), Banaskantha (17), Bhavnagar, Bharuch and Sabarkantha (16 each), Dahod (15), Anand, Mahisagar and Surendranagar (10 each), Amreli and Morbi (9 each), Patan and Gir-Somnath (7 each), Tapi and Narmada (6 each), Chotta Udepur and Devbhoomi Dwarka (5 each), Aravalli (3), Navsari (2), and Botad, Valsad and Porbandar (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 24,509 cases in December so far at an average of 1,290 cases per day.

Of the 7 deaths reported on Saturday, 4 were from Ahmedabad, 2 from Surat and 1 from Botad. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.80 per cent.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 89,99,087 tests in Gujarat, of which 87,64,798 have returned negative.

