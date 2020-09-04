1,047 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 40,990

Srinagar, Sep 4 : Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 1,047 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 40,990, while 12 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the UT’s Covid death toll to 755.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 1,047 cases reported on Friday, 493 were from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division. Of the 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 3 are from Jammu division and 9 from Kashmir division.

So far, 31,435 people have completely recovered from the disease, and the number of active cases in J&K stands at 8,800 now, of which 3,369 are from Jammu division and 5,431 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.