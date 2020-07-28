1,056 fresh cases push Delhi’s Covid tally to 1.32L

New Delhi, July 28 : With 1,056 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capitals coronavirus tally rose to 1,32,275 while the death toll mounted to 3,881 on Tuesday.

According to Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, as many as 1,17,507 people have recovered so far, and the number of active cases stood at 10,887. A total of 1,135 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

“No deaths in our biggest Covid hospital JNJP on Monday,” announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the capital had recorded 613 new cases on Sunday, the lowest in over two months.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, but the numbers have come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 4,843 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat and 13,701 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Currently, 2,775 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,408 beds — 678 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres out of 9,412, and 159 beds in the dedicated COVID Health Centres as against the availability of 554 total beds. Over 6,219 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stands at 715 at present.

Source: IANS

