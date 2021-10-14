108 militants killed in Yemen security operations

Sanaa: The Saudi-led coalition involved in the ongoing war in Yemen announced that a total of 108 militants were killed during recent security operations.

The coalition launched 19 military operations in the last 24 hours against the Houthi targets in Abdiyah District in Yemen, Xinhua news agency quoted Al Ekhbariya local TV as saying in a report.

These operations aimed to stop the militias from entering the district, the coalition announced earlier.

Meanwhile, the coalition said it carried on Tuesday 43 operations, killing 134 Houthis.

The coalition completed its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthis in March 2021 to support Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.