1,090 fresh Covid cases take J&K tally past 77k mark

Srinagar, Oct 2 : Jammu & Kashmir reported 1,090 fresh Covid cases on Friday taking the total tally of the Union Territory past 77,000.

Out of 1,090 new cases on Friday, 603 were reported from Jammu while 487 were reported from Kashmir as the total number of Covid infected patients reached 77,253 in J&K, a statement issued by Information and Public Relations department said.

Out of these, 59,952 have recovered completely while 1,212 have died including 14 deaths on Friday.

The total number of active cases in J&K are reported to be 16,089 of which 9,153 are from Jammu and 6,936 are from Kashmir.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.