11 cops convicted in encounter case after 35 years

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 21st July 2020 5:11 pm IST
11 cops convicted in encounter case after 35 years

Mathura:  The district court in Mathura, on Tuesday, delivered a verdict on an incident of 1985, convicting 11 police personnel for an encounter in which Raja Mansingh was killed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Raja Mansingh was killed in a police encounter in Bharatpur, thirty-five years ago.

A day before the encounter, he had banged his jeep into stationary helicopter of then Rajasthan chief minister.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case to Mathura from Rajasthan.

The quantum of punishment for the convicted police personnel will be announced on Wednesday.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close