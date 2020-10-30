11 Islamabad courts sealed after Covid-19 cases emerge

Islamabad, Oct 30 : Eleven courts in Islamabad have been sealed after judges and staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the media reports on Friday.

Islamabad Bar Association Secretary Nabil Tahir Mirza told Dawn news the courts were ordered to remain closed for 14 days after 12 judges and staff were diagnosed with the disease.

The sealed courts are three courts of additional and sessions judge, the court of a senior civil judge and seven courts of civil judges, he said.

A notice issued by the bar association on Thursday said the situation has become dangerous because of violations of standard operating procedure (SOP), even though all members were repeatedly advised to follow these rules.

Islamabad reported 154 more cases of Covid-19 on Thursday as well as one death. There were 4,810 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

The Pakistani capital has now reported 215 deaths and 19,454 cases of Covid-19; there are currently 1,480 active cases.

