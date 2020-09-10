11 more test COVID positive in Dharavi; 102 active cases

The BMC has stopped sharing death figures from the area.

By Mansoor Published: 10th September 2020 6:16 pm IST

Mumbai: The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai’s slum colony of Dharavi increased to 2,850 on Thursday with 11 more persons testing positive for the infection, the city civic body said.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 2,478 patients from Dharavi have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

According to the official, at present, the slum- dominated area has 102 active COVID-19 cases.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the G-north civic ward, that houses Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar, among other areas, rose to 8,308.

According to the civic official, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Dadar increased to 2,883 – surpassing the Dharavi count – while Mahim has recorded 2,575 infections so far.

Source: PTI
